Man accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from childhood friend in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently charged after allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 from his childhood friend.

Deputies said the scam began in September when the suspect, Terrell Hemingway, began catching up with his friend over the phone.

According to deputies, Hemingway reportedly told his friend he had found a trailer and Freightliner truck for him at a great price using his South Carolina dealership license.

Deputies stated that the victim paid Hemingway $19,665.12 for the items. However, Hemingway never gave him the truck or trailer.

Deputies confirmed that following an investigation, Hemingway was taken into custody and charged with Breach of Trust.

