Officers searching for suspect after shooting injures 1 in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person on Saturday.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 2:46 a.m. on December 23 near Granada Street.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a 37 shell casing and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it. However, they didn’t find a victim.

Officers stated that after they investigated the situation, they learned that a man had been shot in the arm and torso during the incident and had been driven to the hospital by a friend.

Officers confirmed that officers are searching for any suspect(s) involved in the incident. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

