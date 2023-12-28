Republican Party certifies candidates for Presidential Primary ballot in February

The list was signed Thursday by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and sent to the State Election...
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) certified seven candidates for the Presidential Primary ballot.

The seven candidates are as follows:

  • Ryan L. Binkley
  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Donald J. Trump

The list was signed Thursday by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and sent to the State Election Commission, officials said.

The SCGOP Presidential Primary will occur on Feb. 24, 2024.

