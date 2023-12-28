Sunnier skies, colder air spills in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dry cold front moves in on Thursday, bringing a shot of some cooler air which sticks around through the rest of the year.

Cooler air is filtering in behind the cold front during the day on Thursday. We still warm to highs in the mid 50s in the Upstate which is about 5° above normal, while the mountains are cooler with many areas struggling to get out of the 40s. But the sunshine is back sticking around all day long so get out and enjoy it.

Cooler but sunny (Fox Carolina)

Friday morning brings the return of freezing temperatures. We’ve had several mild mornings this week, but now we get back to lows in the 20s to low 30s with most areas making to or just below freezing for Friday morning.

Wake-up weather Friday. (WHNS)

Then we drop another 5° or so for Friday and Saturday to highs in the 40s and overnight lows still below the freezing mark. The Upstate stays dry with mostly sunny skies both days. However, a disturbance hits the mountains on Friday and brings some snow showers to the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The snow continues on and off Friday and into Saturday so if your traveling between North Carolina and Tennessee be cautious of slick roads and accumulating snow, especially through the higher elevations.

Mountain snow showers Friday and Saturday (Fox Carolina)

We end 2023 with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s which is right around normal. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s overnight but we stay dry for all the New Year’s celebrations. New Year’s Day we climb to highs in the upper 40s to low 50s again, kicking off 2024 on a typical wintery note. There is a possibility we could see some late day showers on New Year’s Day if a system passing to our south is able to push some of the moisture north into our area. For now, there’s not a lot of confidence in the rain chances so stay tuned as we get a better handle on the forecast.

New Years Eve Forecast. (WHNS)

Mix of sun and clouds and mild for New Year's Eve and Day (Fox Carolina)

