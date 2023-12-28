Sunnier skies, colder air spills in

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dry cold front moves in on Thursday, bringing a shot of some cooler air which sticks around through the rest of the year.

Cooler air is filtering in behind the cold front during the day on Thursday. We still warm to highs in the mid 50s in the Upstate which is about 5° above normal, while the mountains are cooler with many areas struggling to get out of the 40s. But the sunshine is back sticking around all day long so get out and enjoy it.

Cooler but sunny
Cooler but sunny(Fox Carolina)

Friday morning brings the return of freezing temperatures. We’ve had several mild mornings this week, but now we get back to lows in the 20s to low 30s with most areas making to or just below freezing for Friday morning.

Wake-up weather Friday.
Wake-up weather Friday.(WHNS)

Then we drop another 5° or so for Friday and Saturday to highs in the 40s and overnight lows still below the freezing mark. The Upstate stays dry with mostly sunny skies both days. However, a disturbance hits the mountains on Friday and brings some snow showers to the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The snow continues on and off Friday and into Saturday so if your traveling between North Carolina and Tennessee be cautious of slick roads and accumulating snow, especially through the higher elevations.

Mountain snow showers Friday and Saturday
Mountain snow showers Friday and Saturday(Fox Carolina)

We end 2023 with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s which is right around normal. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s overnight but we stay dry for all the New Year’s celebrations. New Year’s Day we climb to highs in the upper 40s to low 50s again, kicking off 2024 on a typical wintery note. There is a possibility we could see some late day showers on New Year’s Day if a system passing to our south is able to push some of the moisture north into our area. For now, there’s not a lot of confidence in the rain chances so stay tuned as we get a better handle on the forecast.

New Years Eve Forecast.
New Years Eve Forecast.(WHNS)
Mix of sun and clouds and mild for New Year's Eve and Day
Mix of sun and clouds and mild for New Year's Eve and Day(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Shooting victim found in Dollar General on E. Main Street in Duncan.
Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Officer involved shooting in Greenville County
4 deputies placed on leave following deadly officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
Coach Stan Carpenter reacts to Laurens High School JV basketball win.
VIDEO: Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater

Latest News

Bryan Bachman tells that although the rain is drying out, to still expect some new year showers
Sunnier skies, colder air spills in
Sunnier skies, colder air spills in
Sunnier skies, colder air spills in
Temperatures cool off
Temperatures start to cool down as 2023 draws to a close
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Wednesday
Misty, foggy start to Wednesday with sunnier and cooler air ahead