Top 10 news stories FOX Carolina viewers followed in 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we get ready to wrap up 2023, here is a look back at the 10 local news stories most-read by FOX Carolina’s viewers this year.

An unlikely pairing that became best friends is what happened to a bus driver for Berkeley County School District.

Kindergarten was a struggle for Kameron at first, but all of that would change thanks to the kindness of one bus driver.

“Mr. Charles” is a bus driver for the Berkeley County School District, and was the one who decided to step up. Kameron has found a mentor and friend in Mr. Charles, one who supports him both in and out of school.

Charles regularly takes Kameron out on little ice cream dates to celebrate every week of school he does well, and he attends Kameron’s ball games. He hopes to continue being a part of his ‘little buddy’s’ life even with the school season over.

Timeline of Murdaugh Trial and our trial analysts reactions.

Alex Murdaugh was charged with the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, after their bodies were found on the family hunting 1,700-acre hunting property.

The trial began in January and ended in March. Murdaugh pleaded not guilty and has maintained he is innocent in their murders, although he admitted to lying about financial crimes during his testimony.

Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is currently appealing his conviction.

He also was sentenced to prison on state charges after admitting to stealing millions from law clients. Federal charges related to the allegations are still pending.

CSX officials are on scene of a train derailment near Highway 221 in the Enoree area of Spartanburg County

On Monday, February 13th, officials were called to assist with a train derailment in Enoree.

First responders stated that the train cars had come off the tracks. The incident took place near Highway 221.

There were no reported spills.

The man was facing a drug charge when beginning on Aug. 26, he says he was sexually assaulted on at least two different occasions by four different perpetrators

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is facing intense scrutiny as sexual assault allegations become yet another claim against the jail. A man, who was facing drug charges at the time, claimed that he was assaulted on two separate occasions by four perpetrators including an Alvin S Glenn detention officer.

Strom Law Firm is representing multiple clients who are claiming abuse and neglect at the jail. They sent a letter demanding the Department of Justice to begin a federal investigation into the center.

This makes four employees who have been placed on administration leave within the last week.

On May 23rd, Greenville County Schools confirmed that two of their staff, the Assistant Principal and School Counselor of JL Mann High, would be placed on administrative leave.

Officials stated that the leave was due to a “personnel matters.”

About 700 people registered to bid on items from the Murdaugh's Moselle property at an auction that was held in Pembroke, Georgia

After the trial that took the South by storm, many of the items that were found at the Murdaugh family’s Colleton County estate were sold at an auction.

Biddings would reach as high as thousands of dollars, with the lodge couch selling for $36,000.

PETA had contacted the auction house asking for the hunting trophies to be donated to their “Museum of Atrocities Against Animals.” The house refused, and the trophies were sold at the auction.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin.

On June 29th, human remains were found floating in a barrel in Lake Thicketty of Cherokee County. The body was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin, who initially went missing on June 15th of this year.

The police charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with desecration of human remains.

Deputies believe others were involved and are still investigating the incident.

The Strip Club 104 in Greer announced today that it is closing permanently

On February 24th, the Strip Club 104 Steakhouse announced that it would be closing its doors permanently via a Facebook post.

The Strip Club was a popular upstate steakhouse and was named as one of the best in the Greenville Area.

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center. (Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor)

On August 9th, a lawsuit was filed against Southern Regional Medical Center alleging that a baby was decapitated during birth.

The lawsuit claimed that 20-year-old Jessica Ross was not given a timely Cesarean section and too much force to remove the baby led to his death.

Southern Regional Medical Center has denied the allegations and said the infant died in utero. The investigation is ongoing.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said two people are dead following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

On Aug 6th, two people were pronounced dead after two tractor-trailers collided in Anderson County. The coroner states that the driver of the first tractor-trailer, 47-year-old Tracina Yvette Young, was returning to Greenville when she hit the back end of another tractor-trailer.

Her passenger, 51-year-old Frederick Leorande Styles, also died at the scene.

The crash happened on I-85 at 2 a.m., causing traffic backup for hours.

