AnMed asks people to limit visiting patients as flu cases increase

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - AnMed announced that they are asking that people take precautions at their hospitals as flu and COVID cases increase across the area.

Officials said the number of patients admitted for the flu and COVID have increased at AnMed over the first three weeks in December.

According to officials, in response to the increase, they ask that people limit visiting patients as much as possible. They add that they are also asking visitors to wear facemasks inside AnMed facilities.

Officials are also encouraging people to get vaccinated and stay away from others if they are sick.

Officials confirmed that AnMed’s infection-control experts are monitoring the situation as it develops. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

