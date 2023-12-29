Arrest made after intruder reported inside elementary school in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made after an intruder was reported inside of a school Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to West Elementary School where they found a man inside the cafeteria storage room.

Deputies said the suspect, Daniel Gregory Whelan, gave them the fake name Kyle Hoppe before he was arrested.

Whelan was booked into the Swain County Detention Center and charged with various charges including felony breaking and entering.

