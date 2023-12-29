Clemson travels to Jacksonville to take on Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bowl season is officially underway, and the Tigers will be in action Friday as they take on Kentuck in the Gator Bowl.

Friday’s game will be just the 14th time these schools have faced off in football. Their last matchup was in 2009, when the Tigers took home the win 21-13.

The Gator Bowl will also mark Clemson’s 50th bowl appearance in school history.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney recently discussed the game when he spoke to the media.

The Clemson Tigers are gearing up to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Officials confirmed that the game will be televised on ESPN. Stay with us for the latest coverage from Jacksonville.

