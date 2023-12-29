Crews responding to deadly crash in Anderson County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials said the crash happened along Bethany Church Road earlier this evening.

According to officials, details are limited as they investigate the situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Shooting victim found in Dollar General on E. Main Street in Duncan.
Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General
Officer involved shooting in Greenville County
Man identified following deadly shooting involving Greenville Co. deputies
Coach Stan Carpenter reacts to Laurens High School JV basketball win.
VIDEO: Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater

Latest News

File Graphic
AnMed asks people to limit visiting patients as flu cases increase
Democratic Party on Legislative Priorities
Democratic Party on Legislative Priorities
Terrell Hemingway
Man accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from childhood friend in Anderson Co.
Car Break-in Suspects
Car Break-in Suspects