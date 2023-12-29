Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science Kit. On Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, the agency recalled the toys, sold at Walmart.com, which contain powerful magnetic balls that could pose a hazard to children if swallowed and exceed federal standards for their magnetic strength.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal agency on Friday recalled toys sold at Walmart.com containing powerful magnetic balls that could pose a hazard to children if swallowed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the balls, which are 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter, exceed federal standards for magnetic strength and could clump together to block parts of the digestive system when ingested.

The commission said no injuries had been reported from use of this particular product, called the Relax 5mm Science Kit. It contained 216 small, multicolored magnetic balls with what the CPSC called a “strong magnetic flux.”

The agency said that ingested magnets could attach to each other or other metal objects, potentially leading to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The CPSC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms between 2017 and 2021 and said the agency is aware of seven deaths related to the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the U.S.

The magnet kit was sold at Walmart.com by Joybuy Marketplace Express, a unit of the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. As of mid-afternoon Eastern Time, the kits were no longer visible on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Officer involved shooting in Greenville County
Man identified following deadly shooting involving Greenville Co. deputies
Shooting victim found in Dollar General on E. Main Street in Duncan.
Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General
generic crash
Coroner identifies bicyclist hit and killed in Anderson County

Latest News

Clemson's Barrett Carters talks about the Tigers defense that helped win the Gator Bowl.
Barrett Carter talks about Clemson defense's turnovers during Gator Bowl
Clemson's Phil Mafah's four touchdowns in the Gator Bowl earned him MVP.
MVP Phil Mafah: 'That was the craziest 4th quarter I've ever played in'
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Clemson Tigers hug after clinching 38-35 win over Kentucky in the 2023 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl.
Clemson stuns Kentucky in final seconds to clinch 38-35 Gator Bowl win
Cade Klubnik speaks after Gator Bowl victory for Clemson
Cade Klubnik: 'We've been through so much this year'