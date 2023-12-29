Henderson Co. officials warn residents of scam targeting taxpayers

The Henderson County Tax Office is warning of fraud calls targeting taxpayers.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting taxpayers in the community.

Officials said over the past few days, several residents reported receiving calls from people claiming to be Henderson County Tax Office representatives.

Officials explained that these scammers are telling people that they owe taxes and must make payments immediately to avoid legal action.

Officials stated that these calls were fraudulent and that nobody from the Henderson County Tax Office would make calls demanding payments or asking for sensitive information.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to report it to the Henderson County Tax Office at 828-697-5595 and law enforcement. Officials added that anyone with questions can contact the Henderson County Tax Office at 828-697-5595 or visit their website.

