Hospital patient leads deputies on chase in stolen ambulance, officials say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase Friday in a stolen ambulance.

Deputies were notified around 10:50 a.m. about a patient taking an ambulance from the parking lot of Union Medical Center on W. South Street.

A deputy near the hospital spotted the ambulance and tried to stop it but said the driver fled toward Laurens, driving erratically on Highway 49.

A pursuit of the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Collier Bruce Simmons of Enoree, continued into Spartanburg County.

Simmons was taken into custody when the chase ended near Highway 221 and Parker Road. He is charged with grand larceny, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension (DUI related), habitual traffic offender, and driving left of center.

He was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

“Sheriff Jeff Bailey would like to thank UPSD, Union County 911 and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in effecting the arrest,” said a spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

