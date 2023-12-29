Last Powerball drawing of 2023 is for $760M jackpot
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone could start out 2024 as a newly-made millionaire.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $760 million for Saturday’s drawing. It is the 6th largest jackpot for the game and the 4th one to exceed half a billion dollars in 2023.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.
The drawing will be held on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. FOX Carolina is the official lottery station.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.