LOOK BACK: Greenville County Council and what to expect in 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2023 was another year of major growth and development for Greenville County and leaders are working to keep up. FOX Carolina attended the majority of council meetings this year— so here’s a look back and a look ahead.

APRIL

Leaders kicked off 2023 with four new council members and hope for harmony. But, that hope began to fade in April when leaders disagreed on who to appoint on the library board. This was following a controversial email from Councilman Steve Shaw—saying the sole board nominee was a “gay/transgender advocate,” who shouldn’t be appointed. That sent shockwaves throughout the council and community. The majority then wrote-in another candidate, who won.

Also in April, council approved a plan for Augusta Road that includes affordable housing & better transportation options.

MAY

Then talk of a tax increase began–the first in nearly 30 years.

“We have kicked the can on the budget too far down the road and for too long,” said Chairman Dan Tripp, during a press conference.

Leaders were unable to agree on the budget for weeks, but they narrowly avoided a government shutdown in June when Councilman Joey Russo changed his vote to ‘yes,’ approving the tax increase.

Republican lawmakers would later sue the county alleging violations of state law. The county has since denied the claims and the lawsuit is still pending.

JULY

In July, years of work became a reality when the new county square was opened.

“This was designed specifically to serve the people of Greenville County,” said Governmental Affairs Coordinator, Bob Mihalic as he gave a tour of the new building just before opening.

SEPTEMBER

Tensions flared again when Chairman Dan Tripp ended a meeting abruptly after councilman Stan Touzvelakas ignored his conduct orders. Later outside chambers, a heated argument between Touzvelakas and Councilman Ennis Fant ended with deputies stepping between the two.

NOVEMBER

Tensions settled, as the council passed new rules regarding septic tank use, aiming to better manage subdivision growth.

WHAT’S COMING IN 2024?

University Ridge

Demolition of the old country square will continue until mid-2024. All while the 10-year University Ridge project takes shape.

Affordable Housing Policy

Expect discussion on how to improve the new affordable housing policy.

“It’s really not doing a service to the people that need it the most,” said Councilman Benton Blount earlier this year.

He and other council members have expressed concern over if the policy really does enough to create truly affordable options.

What about roads?

Another 2024 focus is fixing the county roads. At one of the last meetings of 2023, leaders approved a Road Study, aiming to give them a better idea of which roads need the most attention. They’ll host public feedback opportunities too. Also expect more conversations about a potential penny tax referendum.

“I just think we have to be really open minded and consider every possibility,” said Vice-Chairwomen Liz Seman talking about solutions to road issues.

Greenville Mayor Knox White has already spoken out in favor of a penny tax. We’ll begin to see if it goes anywhere at council with their first meeting of the year on January 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.