Major pornographic site blocks users in NC in response to new law

Pornography website Porn Hub appears to now be blocked in North Carolina. This comes days before a new NC law requiring age verification for adult sites
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pornography site Pornhub announced that they will be blocking their site to some users in North Carolina just days before a new law in the state takes effect.

Under the new law, websites that publish material considered harmful to minors will be required to verify that users are 18 years or older.

Pornhub announced the changes for users in North Carolina in the following statement shared on their website.

Officials explained that companies will be able to use commercially available databases to verify that users are old enough to access their content.

Officials stated that the new law will take effect starting January 1st.

