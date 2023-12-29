Major pornographic site blocks users in NC in response to new law

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pornography site Pornhub announced that they will be blocking their site to some users in North Carolina just days before a new law in the state takes effect.
Under the new law, websites that publish material considered harmful to minors will be required to verify that users are 18 years or older.
Pornhub announced the changes for users in North Carolina in the following statement shared on their website.
Officials explained that companies will be able to use commercially available databases to verify that users are old enough to access their content.
Officials stated that the new law will take effect starting January 1st.
Stay with us as we work to learn more.
