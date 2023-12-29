Safety board officials release report on Asheville plane crash on I-26

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released new details on a plane crash that took place in Asheville.

According to the NTSB, on Dec. 14, a flight instructor and a private pilot on a Diamond DA-40 NG airplane were conducting a cross-country flight at night when they felt a “shudder” followed by a loss of engine power. The loss of power was accompanied by a loss of oil pressure and dual engine control unit (ECU) failure.

Officials said the flight instructor took control of the airplane and used the checklist to restart the diesel engine. The engine restarted momentarily but again lost power shortly after. The flight instructor was able to restart the engine again, but the cockpit began to fill with smoke before the engine lost power a final time.

The NTSB said the flight instructor then made a forced landing on I-26. Just before landing, the airplane struck an energized power line, and the airplane impacted the ground and caught fire.

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC (Bryce Williams)

The flight instructor sustained minor injuries and the private pilot was seriously injured.

The airplane wreckage was recovered to a secure facility for further examination. The NTSB said at the time the airplane was recovered, a connecting rod was observed separated from the engine.

Officials mentioned that the airplane received its airworthiness certificate on September 25, 2023, and its last 100-hour maintenance inspection was completed on December 9, 2023. At that time, the airplane and engine had accrued a total of 95 flight hours.

