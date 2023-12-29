SC offers free coach and resources to help you quit tobacco

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If your goal in the New Year is to quit smoking South Carolina health officials are here to help.

DHEC has several free resources including a number residents can call: 1-800-QUIT-NOW. It’s open 24/7 every day of the week. A coach will assist with a personalized plan, text support, printed guides and free nicotine replacement therapy. This could include patches, gum and lozenges. Services are available in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and people who are pregnant.

“Finding healthy strategies to deal with the stress of the holidays that don’t include tobacco products is important,” said Virginie Daguise, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “Tobacco use is directly related to many serious illnesses, including lung diseases, type 2 diabetes, various cancers and heart disease.”

