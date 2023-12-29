School Resource Officers on Christmas break take suspects into custody after chase in Greenwood Co.

Rodney Ouzts, Cale Attaway, Brianna Coats
Rodney Ouzts, Cale Attaway, Brianna Coats(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said multiple suspects were recently taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in the area.

Officials said at around 6:52 p.m. on December 27, two school resource officers, currently on Christmas break, were patrolling the area near Highway 34 when they saw a driver ignore a stop sign.

According to officials, the deputies tried to pull the driver over, but they refused to stop, and a chase began.

Officials stated that the chase continued for a short distance before the driver stopped, and everyone inside the vehicle was detained. Deputies searched the car and found methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills and a leafy substance that deputies believed was marijuana.

Deputies said following the incident, Brianna Coats, Rodney Ouzts, and Cale Attaway were taken into custody for multiple charges.

