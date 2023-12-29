School Resource Officers on Christmas break take suspects into custody after chase in Greenwood Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said multiple suspects were recently taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in the area.

Officials said at around 6:52 p.m. on December 27, two school resource officers, currently on Christmas break, were patrolling the area near Highway 34 when they saw a driver ignore a stop sign.

According to officials, the deputies tried to pull the driver over, but they refused to stop, and a chase began.

Officials stated that the chase continued for a short distance before the driver stopped, and everyone inside the vehicle was detained. Deputies searched the car and found methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills and a leafy substance that deputies believed was marijuana.

Deputies said following the incident, Brianna Coats, Rodney Ouzts, and Cale Attaway were taken into custody for multiple charges.

