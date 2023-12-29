SLED investigating 2nd officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co. this week

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating another officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

According to SLED, the most recent shooting took place on Sarnesfield Way in Mauldin.

Officials said they will release more information on this incident soon.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

The first shooting took place on Pequot Drive in Greenville Wednesday night.

