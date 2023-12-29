Sunshine, a few flakes, and colder temps for the end of 2023

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Bryan Bachman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cold air takes a firm hold over the next few days, setting up a chilly end to 2023.

A cool air mass settles in for the next couple of days with highs trending below normal for Friday and Saturday. We top out anywhere from the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains to the upper 40s in the Upstate putting us 5° to 10° below normal for late December. Plus, it’s breezy with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, adding an extra chill to the air.

It’s also a tale of two skies. The Upstate is mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. But the mountains are partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for some snow. A disturbance hits the mountains on Friday and brings some snow showers to the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The snow continues on and off Friday and into Saturday so if your traveling between North Carolina and Tennessee be cautious of slick roads and accumulating snow, especially through the higher elevations.

We end 2023 with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s which is right around normal. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s overnight but we stay dry for all the New Year’s celebrations. New Year’s Day we climb to highs in the upper 40s to low 50s again, kicking off 2024 on a typical wintery note.

We continue to watch a cold front swing through Sunday night with an area of low pressure passing by to our south and east on Monday. The rain chances are higher for areas like Central and South Georgia as well as the Midlands and coast of the Carolinas, staying just outside of our area. But there is still a slight chance we see a late day shower in the Upstate and isolated snow showers in the mountains Monday night.

