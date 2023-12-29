Toccoa Man charged after stabbing kills one, injures another

STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that a man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured.

Officials said deputies from the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bart Holcomb Road at around 7:40 a.m. on December 28 after someone reported the incident.

According to officials, deputies arrived at the scene and found one of the victims, 63-year-old William Vaughn, dead inside his home. Officials explained that they then searched the house and found the suspect, Christopher Vaughn, locked inside a room,

Officials stated that after investigating the situation, they found another victim located at a nearby home. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, her current condition is unknown.

Following the incident, Christopher Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

