Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed its first baby orangutan in nine years.

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the zoo on Friday.

According to the zoo, the birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as Sumatran orangutans are highly endangered due to habitat loss.

Cinta, the baby’s father, came to St. Louis in 2012 from the San Diego Zoo.

Zoo officials said Rubih and the newborn are doing well and bonding in their private maternity area.

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, a manager at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

The animal care team has not yet been able to determine the sex of the baby.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.