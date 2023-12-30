Clemson football fans feel momentum building after Gator Bowl win

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - More than 40,000 fans enjoyed the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Friday, and after a 38-35 win over Kentucky, Clemson fans feel momentum building for next season.

Those Clemson fans in attendance included former Tigers stars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr., who had a short trip as they now star for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tigers fans went through a range of emotions during Friday’s faceoff with the Wildcats, in which the teams scored a total of 42 points in the fourth quarter alone (28 by Clemson, 14 by Kentucky).

Head Coach Dabo Swinney celebrates the Gator Bowl win with Clemson AD Graham Neff.



The Tigers finish the year with 5 wins in a row and a lot of momentum heading into next season! pic.twitter.com/go28xkojfM — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) December 29, 2023

In the end, the Clemson crew celebrated a last-second win and hope to carry that positivity into next year.

“Finishing up like this is exciting to do. It’s a team win,” Clemson fan Sarah Pleasant said. “A lot of seniors are leaving, but a lot of the ones coming up have been ready to be leaders, so this takes it to the next level. They’re going to come with that excitement.”

The team’s supporters headed back to South Carolina after witnessing five consecutive wins to close the year, which followed an uncharacteristic 4-4 start.

“I always have faith in Dabo,” Robin Johnson, Clemson Class of ‘92, said. “I am a true fan of Dabo. He gets it done. He promises us he will, and he always finds a way. We all love Dabo, we’re all all-in.”

Johnson hopes Dabo can keep the wins rolling and bring the team back to the top like he did in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

“Everyone was a little doubtful about the comeback years right now, but they’re there,” Aaron Boysen, who had his face painted like a Tiger, said. “That last fourth quarter, they couldn’t get better than that. Next year? All the way, baby. Number one again. Go Tigers!”

Boysen’s young daughters echoed the trademark Tiger cheer and will continue that excitement into next year.

Also next year, the College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 teams. That gives the Tigers an even better chance to be in that mix and go after another national championship.

The team still has some uncertainty about who will be coming back next season, including the running back roommates Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. But for now, the future looks bright for the Tigers building off this last-second Gator Bowl win to cap off the year with a 9-4 record.

