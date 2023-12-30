Clemson routs Radford 93-58 for 600th win all-time in Littlejohn Coliseum

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - No. 18/17 Clemson University men’s basketball routed Radford to close 2023 and the non-conference schedule with a 93-58 victory on Friday night.

The Tigers (11-1) were led by Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) who finished with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four triples. Girard finished with four rebounds and three assists.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) (17) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) (16) combined for 33 points, while Hunter led the game with five assists. RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) also tallied double-figures, finishing with 10 points.

For the seventh time this season, Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) grabbed 10+ rebounds and finished with 13. He collected four on the offensive glass to lead the Tigers.

Clemson got off to a hot start and ended up with a 49-point first half and a 26-point advantage after the opening stanza.

The Tigers added their second 70.0 percent shooting half in the last two games after shooting 70.4 percent in the final period to rout the Highlanders.

Nine Tigers hit the scoring column, and for the 12th-straight game, Clemson produced more assists than turnovers (14-13).

Clemson outrebounded Radford by 32 (45-13). The +32 rebound margin tied for fourth all-time in a game in program history.

The Tigers return to the floor in the New Year on January 3, 2024 when they travel to Miami (Fla.) for the rest of the ACC schedule. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Notes: Clemson improved to 11-1 on the season and 4-0 against Radford … Clemson’s win was the 600th in Littlejohn Coliseum history for the program … Clemson outrebounded Radford 45-13 and the +32 margin is tied for fourth in program history … Clemson tallied more assists (14) than turnovers (13) for the 12th time this season … PJ Hall notched his 22nd consecutive double-digit scoring game dating back to 2022-23 … Joseph Girard III moved into fifth all-time in ACC history in 3-pointers (335) … Ian Schieffelin added his seventh double-digit rebounding game of the season … with the win, combined with football’s win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, it’s the sixth day in history Clemson has won a football game and a men’s basketball game on the same day.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.