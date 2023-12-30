Coroner investigating deadly crash in Six Mile

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a deadly crash on Friday night.

The coroner said two vehicles were involved in a collision in front of Six Mile Elementary on North Main Street.

One fatality has been confirmed following the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.