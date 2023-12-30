Coroner investigating deadly crash in Six Mile

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST
SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a deadly crash on Friday night.

The coroner said two vehicles were involved in a collision in front of Six Mile Elementary on North Main Street.

One fatality has been confirmed following the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

