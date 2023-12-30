Furman falls to Anderson 79-74 in non-conference finale

Furman falls to Anderson University 79-74
Furman falls to Anderson University 79-74(Furman)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman’s men’s basketball fell 79-74 to Anderson University in a non-conference showdown on Saturday, December 30 in Timmons Arena.

The loss snapped Furman’s 10-game winning streak inside their home arena and dropped the Paladins to 6-7 on the season. Senior Garrett Denbow shot 10-of-19, including 5-of-10 from three-point range, to lead the Trojans. Furman shot 48.1% from the floor but made just 2-of-20 three-point attempts. The Paladins also missed 14 shots at the foul line (22-36).

Furman entered Saturday’s final non-conference contest at 6-6 on the season, with their non-conference schedule ranked as the second toughest among the 10 league members.

Furman opens SoCon play on Wednesday, January 3, going to UNC Greensboro; then heading to Chattanooga on Saturday, January 6.

