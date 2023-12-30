Greenville County councilman announces bid for Senate seat

Councilman Steve Shaw has his eyes set on Sen. Dwight Loftis’ seat since Loftis is not seeking reelection.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a member of Greenville County Council announced he is running for South Carolina’s District 6 Senate seat.

Shaw was elected to the county council in 2020. The Travelers Rest resident is an estate planning attorney with a Ph.D. in land use planning.

Lower taxes, smaller government, protection for Second Amendment rights and anti-abortion legislation are platforms for Shaw’s campaign.

While on the council, Shaw drafted a proposal that would allow taxpayers to “opt out” of paying taxes that support certain things like libraries, museums, affordable housing, public transportation and land preservation.

