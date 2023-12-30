Greenville men used drone in attempt to fly contraband into prison, officials say

RIDGELAND, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said two Greenville men are facing charges after they were caught using a drone to try to smuggle contraband into a prison.

Tavis Barnette, 42, and Joshua Lay, 33, were arrested in a solar panel field next to Ridgeland Correctional Institution (RCI) on Thursday.

The field is monitored by police because it is a known place for “unlawful drone drug activity associated with RCI.”

Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department confiscated a drone and several black cloth bags containing contraband like narcotics, tobacco, and cell phones. Drugs recovered in the investigation include 30 grams of meth, 10 grams of cocaine and 875 grams of marijuana.

Barnette and Lay are charged with trafficking meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to prisoners, and criminal conspiracy. The pair was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.

Ridgeland Correctional Institution is a medium-level men’s prison that opened in 1995.

