New Year’s Eve events in the Upstate
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The New Year is almost upon us, and it’s time to celebrate!
Here are some Upstate events for those who want to celebrate on Sunday night:
Greenville
- Most Nonchalantest New Years Eve Party...Yet happening at 7 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Gala happening at 8:30 p.m.
- Juniper’s Rooftop Gala happening at 8:30 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Countdown and Improv Comedy Show happening at 10:30 p.m.
Spartanburg
- New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dancing happening at 8:00 p.m.
- New Years Eve - Leather & Lace happening at 8:00 p.m.
Simpsonville
- Moulin Rouge New Year’s Celebration happening at 8:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Party Bash happening at 8:00 p.m.
Columbia
- Shades of Gold Day Party happening at 2:00 p.m.
- 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Pawty happening at 6:00 p.m.
- “Euphoria” Inaugural Soirée happening at 8:00 p.m.
- The Grand New Years Eve Bash happening at 10:00 p.m.
- Throwback to 80s and 90s New Years Eve Party happening at 8:00 p.m.
