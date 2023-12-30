Seen, Heard, Valued mural sharing stories of overcoming homelessness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance is celebrating 5 years. The organization helps connect several agencies so they can better serve the community together. Over the last few months, they’ve been working on the mural at Triune Mercy Center, which is now complete.

“It makes me feel good every time I see it,” said Don Austin.

Driving up W. Stone Avenue, you can’t miss Austin’s smiling face.

“I got sick and tired of being sick and tired, I was ready to change my life,” he said, telling the story of how he overcame homelessness.

He’s just one of the stories of hope on the back of Triune Mercy Center’s sanctuary.

“Each person really represents founding partners of the Greenville Homeless Alliance and also organizations that we say are on those front lines,” said Executive Director, Susan McLarty.

McLarty says the process began a year ago, then artist Nick Burns AKA Ninja Picasso drew up a vision. At nearly 50 feet tall, the Seen, Heard, Valued mural is hard to miss. That’s the way they want it to be, to bring attention to the challenges of homelessness in Greenville and also symbolize hope.

“Substance abuse had really defeated me, and I had to realize I was an addict and needed some help,” Austin explained.

His story began after his father passed away. Overwhelmed by grief, he turned to drugs then a downward spiral into homelessness.

“Moving from pillow to post, motel to hotel, friends couches. Eventually it got worse I was living in wherever I could, on back porches, cars,” he said

He then stumbled on the Greenville Rescue Mission, which began a journey through several different nonprofits helping him get back on his feet.

“There’s no one organization or government entity who alone can end one person’s experience of homelessness,” said McLarty.

Austin got help with job readiness from A Place of Hope, rehab through the Salvation Army, transitional housing from SHARE, and others, he’s now he’s a recovery coach with FAVOR Upstate.

“Everything expunged off my record and I have become from homeless to homeowner,” he said.

He shares his story daily to men he mentors, now through just his face, he’ll reach many others.

“Nick [Burns] did an awesome job, I gave him a hamburger one time and I didn’t know he was going to do a good job like that—I should have got him two,” he laughed.

