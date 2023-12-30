Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 47-year-old Joshua Lee Waters of Chesnee.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home on Long Branch Road in Chesnee just before 8 p.m. on Friday. When deputies got to the scene, Waters was in the yard with two visible gunshot wounds.

Deputies say after interviewing other people at the home, they learned everyone at the house had been drinking, and an argument started. Deputies say Waters was asked by the owner of the home to leave numerous times, but refused.

Deputies say the argument escalated to the point that Waters assaulted the homeowner, who then shot Waters in self-defense.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into this shooting remains active, but at this time it does not appear the homeowner will face any criminal charges.

