Woman and child missing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman and her one-year old daughter are missing in Anderson County.

Authorities are attempting to locate Neldy Roldan Lopez and her 1 year old daughter, Hailey Lopez. Roldan Lopez was last seen at 1:30pm on 626 E. Orr St. on Saturday, Dec. 30. She was wearing a red long sleeve shirt, jeans and dark blue Nikes, with her daughter dressed in pink. Roldan Lopez is approximately 4′10 and 120 lbs.

They may have been seen near Old Williamson Rd around 3pm. Her family has shared with Anderson police that Roldan Lopez has diminished mental capacity.

If located, please notify Det. Caitlin Novak at 864-318-7697

