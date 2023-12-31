Clemson women fall to North Carolina 76-82

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Tigers Women’s basketball team fell to the North Carolina Tarheels 76-82 on Sunday afternoon in Carmichael Arena.

Despite double-digit points from four different Tigers—Amari Robinson (21), Dayshanette Harris (19), Ruby Whitehorn (14) and Eno Inyang (10)—and leading by eight points heading into the final quarter of play, Clemson ultimately fell short.

Clemson ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run, cutting into the Tarheels’ lead, and opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run to give the Tigers the lead. Both teams traded baskets to close out the half, 34-35. Nonetheless, North Carolina was leading by eight points heading into the final quarter. Clemson got within a possession at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Tigers traded baskets with the Heels but couldn’t come away with the win.

Clemson (8-5, 1-1) returns home to face the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, January 7; tipoff is slated for 4:00 p.m.

