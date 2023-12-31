Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Gregory Ward was reported missing in Anderson County.
Gregory Ward was reported missing in Anderson County.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said Gregory Ward was last seen near Crestview Court in Piedmont on Dec. 26. He was wearing an Oakland Raiders jersey and darkly colored sweatpants.

Ward may be driving a 2016 Ford Focus with South Carolina tag WBV-442.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

