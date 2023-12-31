NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, SC native, dies at 84

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NASCAR announced the passing of legendary driver Cale Yarborough at age 84 on Saturday.

Born in Timmonsville, S.C., Yarborough was one of only two drivers to win three straight NASCAR Cup Series titles, clinching the championship from 1976 to 1978.

His 83 NASCAR Cup Series wins, including 4 at the Daytona 500 and 5 at the Southern 500, are tied for sixth all-time.

Yarborough was part of an infamous brawl with fellow driver Donnie Allison after the Dayonta 500 in 1979. The fight is credited with sparking NASCAR’s nationwide popularity.

After retirement, Yarborough opened and operated a used car dealership in the Pee Dee and served on Florence County Council. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released the following statement on Saturday:

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted condolences on X:

