Powerball jackpot swells to $810M for 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the last draw bringing no winners, the Powerball jackpot is up to a staggering $810 million for the first drawing of the New Year.

Powerball’s prize grew after no one managed to match all six numbers following the draw on Saturday night.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 30, 2023 drawing are 10 , 11 , 26 , 27 , 34 and the Powerball 7 .

The next drawing is this Monday at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina. The odds of someone winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Although no one has taken home the jackpot, three tickets worth $50,000 were sold at the following locations for the Dec. 25 drawing:

QuikTrip #1144 at 304 W. Butler Rd. in Mauldin

Spinx #131 at 1625 NE Main St. in Simpsonville

Harris Teeter at 1930 W. Palmetto St. in Florence

