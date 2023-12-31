Reid’s Fine Foods shuts down Greenville store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Reid’s Fine Foods has shuttered its store in downtown Greenville.

A note was posted on the front doors Saturday that says the owners have decided it is in their best interest to close after careful consideration.

Reid's Fine Foods closes downtown Greenville store. (FOX Carolina)

The high-end food grocery, restaurant and wine bar served up locally sourced food for three years on N. Laurens Street.

Reid’s Fine Foods has four locations in the Charlotte area.

