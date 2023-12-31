Spartanburg Starbucks one of many vandalized nationwide amid protests

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Starbucks store in the Upstate was reportedly vandalized amid nationwide protests and boycotts over the company’s position on the Israel-Hamas war.

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to a Starbucks on W. Blackstock Road on Saturday after workers said they found the front door and ordering board plastered with pictures and stickers about support for Palestine.

Employees had already cleaned up the vandalism when police arrived, but the manager said the company was reviewing surveillance footage and requested officers keep check on the property.

The vandalism comes two weeks after Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan sent a letter to employees and customers addressing escalating protests.

Shortly after Hamas’ terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, a message calling for solidarity with Palestine was briefly posted on a social media page for a Starbucks union, which ignited calls for protests by pro-Israel supporters. According to CNN, the message was not authorized by the union and was quickly removed.

Attempts by Starbucks to distance itself from the post sparked calls for protests by supporters of Palestine.

“Cities around the world – including here in North America - have seen escalating protests,” Narasimhan wrote on Dec. 19. “Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism. We see protestors influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for. We have worked with local authorities to ensure our partners and customers are safe. Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity.”

