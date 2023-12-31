Year in Review: Clemson football’s up-and-down 2023 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tigers 2023 season included a bunch of memorable moments, both lowlights and highlights, capped off with a Gator Bowl win that provides hope for next season.

It was a season of ‘close’ for Clemson; close in the season opener for the ninth ranked Tigers at Duke. That was until turnover trouble, which included two second-half fumbles inside the 10 yard line.

“Just an incredibly disappointing start for us,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said after the opening loss. “Incredibly disappointing.”

Clemson had another close one a few weeks later hosting No. 4 Florida State. Kicker Jonathan Weitz, fresh off of Wall Street, had a 29-yard field goal attempt to take the lead with under two minutes left. He missed wide left.

The game ended in an overtime loss for the Tigers against a top-five team in the country.

“We just got to finish that game,” quarterback Cade Klubnik said. “So close.”

A few more weeks later, the Tigers were close again. This time they suffered a double overtime loss at Miami, followed by another one-touchdown loss at NC State.

“The criticism is warranted, we’re 4-4,” Dabo said. “This is freakin’ Clemson. We’ve built a - ain’t nobody happy.”

That marked the first time Clemson lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2011, which was the longest streak in the country.

But when backed into a corner, the Tigers came out roaring in Death Valley. They took care of 15th-ranked Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium for their first ranked win of the season.

“I just think it says a lot about the hearts of our guys,” Dabo said. “Just a special, special day. That’s one I’ll never forget. It was just an amazing win.”

After losing four conference games for the first time since 2010, this was the season’s turning point.

“It’s been such a strange year,” Klubnik said. “And the whole time, we never lost faith of who we are.”

The Tigers were freed from their cage, and they rattled off wins over Georgia Tech, No. 20 North Carolina and South Carolina.

They grinded out that win over the Gamecocks in Columbia for the 120th Palmetto Bowl title.

“We run this state!” several players chanted after the rivalry-game win.

“Just to play in this is a dream come true, man,” freshman wide receiver from Greenville Tyler Brown said. “Just getting that trophy back in our locker room, I love that for my guys. I love that for my seniors and I feel like they deserve that.”

Clemson, then headed to Jacksonville riding a four-game winning streak. They won a shootout against Kentucky while scoring 28 fourth-quarter points to take the Gator Bowl title at the last second.

All those ‘close’ games taught them to be clutch.

“Special! Special, special, special, special. And it’s not just for me, but it’s for these guys too,” offensive lineman Will Putnam said. “Like I said, we had an up-and-down season. But I think this is going to be great momentum for this next team coming up. Not just next year but for years to come.”

The Tigers won their final five games and extended the team’s streak to 13 consecutive seasons with at least one postseason win; the longest streak on record.

“It’s a bright future, they’re going to be number one next year for sure,” defensive tackle Tyler Davis said.

Now, the Tigers are hoping to roll that momentum into next season ‘all-in.’

“You know, we ain’t get to where we ultimately wanted to be, but this is just a preview of next year, man,” wide receiver Antonio Williams said. “It just feels so good so we’re going to enjoy it.”

Also this season, Dabo passed Frank Howard as the winningest head coach in Clemson football history after the year’s turning-point win over Notre Dame.

“The belief, the confidence, the grit, the heart,” Dabo said. “Those things, man, great stuff happens when you have all those things in place. A win like that, a game like that, a drive like that will put a lot of wind in your sails.”

The Tigers open up next season at Georgia, which is just a couple seasons removed from completing back-to-back national championships. But after the Gator Bowl win, Tigers fans are confident next year’s team can return to the college football mountaintop.

