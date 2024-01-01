1 dead after traffic accident in Oconee Co.

By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County coroner’s office, a 39-year-old Westminster man died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident near Westminster. The accident was reported around 4:35pm on Sunday, and it happened on Cleveland Pike Road in the Madison community.

The man was driving the vehicle and was ejected after it overturned. He died at the scene.

The SC Highway patrol has not identified the victim. Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

