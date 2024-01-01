Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
One killed, 4 injured in head-on crash on I-85 on New Year's Eve
Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Starbucks in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Starbucks one of many vandalized nationwide amid protests
FILE- In this Oct. 22, 1978, file photo, Cale Yarborough poses with his trophy in victory lane...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, SC native, dies at 84

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Recalled Applesauce still on shelves in December despite growing cases of lead poisoning, FDA said
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park