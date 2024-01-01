Chilly start to 2024, rain chances on the rise

Chilly air and a few mountain flakes to usher in 2024.
By Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kicking off the New Year a bit chilly and dry for now, with a couple shots at rain and even snow for the mountains into the weekend.

A bit of a chilly start to Monday with temperatures warming to highs in the 50s for majority of the Upstate, a little cooler in the mountains with highs in the 40s.

Staying seasonably chilly
Staying seasonably chilly(Fox Carolina)

Conditions are looking mostly dry through mid-week, with seasonably chilly temps in the 50s during the day and 20s/30s at night. Our next small rain maker will come Wednesday night. There should be enough cold air for some mountains snow to mix in. It will be short lived, and out of our area by midday Thursday.

Arriving Wednesday night
Arriving Wednesday night(Fox Carolina)

Next round of rain looks much more solid. This would arrive Saturday during the day. Right now models keep it late enough to avoid any wintry precipitation for the Upstate, but the mountains could see a brief wintry mix.

The cold air will be around, so it’s one to watch for any evolution to the forecast. Should clear up for Sunday.

Chilly rain arrives next Saturday for the Upstate and the potential for brief mountain snow.
Chilly rain arrives next Saturday for the Upstate and the potential for brief mountain snow.(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Starbucks one of many vandalized nationwide amid protests
FILE- In this Oct. 22, 1978, file photo, Cale Yarborough poses with his trophy in victory lane...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, SC native, dies at 84
Earthquakes reported in South Carolina and Georgia
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday,...
Video appears to show Panthers owner throwing drinks on Jaguars fans
Reid's Fine Foods is closing its downtown Greenville store.
Reid’s Fine Foods shuts down Greenville store

Latest News

Chilly air and a few mountain flakes to usher in 2024.
New Year's Day forecast
Your New Year's Eve will kickstart a chilly week to start the year
A chilly New Year's Eve will lead into a mostly dry and cool week
Staying seasonably chilly
Staying chilly into 2024
The year winds down with some cool temperatures but you won't need an umbrella
Breezy New Year's Eve and cool into the new year