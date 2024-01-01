Chilly start to 2024, rain chances on the rise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kicking off the New Year a bit chilly and dry for now, with a couple shots at rain and even snow for the mountains into the weekend.

A bit of a chilly start to Monday with temperatures warming to highs in the 50s for majority of the Upstate, a little cooler in the mountains with highs in the 40s.

Staying seasonably chilly (Fox Carolina)

Conditions are looking mostly dry through mid-week, with seasonably chilly temps in the 50s during the day and 20s/30s at night. Our next small rain maker will come Wednesday night. There should be enough cold air for some mountains snow to mix in. It will be short lived, and out of our area by midday Thursday.

Arriving Wednesday night (Fox Carolina)

Next round of rain looks much more solid. This would arrive Saturday during the day. Right now models keep it late enough to avoid any wintry precipitation for the Upstate, but the mountains could see a brief wintry mix.

The cold air will be around, so it’s one to watch for any evolution to the forecast. Should clear up for Sunday.

Chilly rain arrives next Saturday for the Upstate and the potential for brief mountain snow. (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.