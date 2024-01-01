SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are at the campus, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and campus safety were on the scene of the shooting on Powell Mill Road early Monday morning.

The coroner said one person is dead. The deceased individual’s name has not yet been released, but the coroner confirmed the person is not a police officer.

A white pickup truck was towed away from the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Fox Carolina has reached out to the college and SLED for more information about the shooting. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

