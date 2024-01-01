Deputy who survived shooting speaks for first time in over a month

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County deputy who has defied all odds after being shot in the line of duty recently hit an exciting milestone in his recovery.

Cpl. Lucas Watts spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit.

The Oconee County sheriff called Watts’ survival a miracle.

An update posted by the family on CaringBridge on New Year’s Eve described his first words as he continues recovery at a rehabilitation facility:

“While Haley and a close friend of Lucas’s were visiting with Lucas, they noticed he seemed cold so they turned his fan off for him. Shortly afterward, they both heard him say, “The fan.” Because there was an element of surprise and, honestly, disbelief, his friend asked him what he said and he repeated himself again and said, “The fan.” They asked him if he wanted the fan turned back on and he nodded his head up and down. So, of course, they turned it back on for him.

“The level of excitement that these two simple words has caused, further shows not only how far Lucas has come since November 16th but also emphasizes how far he has to go. Understanding Lucas’s state of consciousness and alertness can be difficult. While these little steps of improvement make it seem like he is awake and fully alert— he really isn’t yet. It’s more of an in and out kind of thing. However, talking is definitely something to celebrate and another sign of him continuing to be more alert.”

The family asked the community to keep praying for his recovery, his wife and newborn son, and the rest of his loved ones who are traveling back and forth during this time.

“As we close out 2023, we are so grateful for each of you who has taken the time to come along side us through this journey. We are forever grateful for your prayers, support, and encouragement. Our #lucasstrong community is something special. Having you with us makes this journey easier to travel. A huge thank you and much love from all of us! Happy New Year!”

