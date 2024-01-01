Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg County.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said around 10:40 p.m., a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 near mile marker 75 when the driver crossed the median and struck two other vehicles.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash. Two other drivers and two passengers in another vehicle were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

