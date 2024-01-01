Free new channel on Fox Carolina network

THE365, a new digital network, launches Jan. 1 on WCSC 5.3.
THE365, a new digital network, launches Jan. 1 on WCSC 5.3.(THE365)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new year is bringing exciting changes to the Fox Carolina programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on 21.6 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch it for free on 21.6.  The new programming on 21.6 can be found over the air with an antenna.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 21.6 Monday, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

