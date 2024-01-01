It’s a boy! AnMed shows off first baby born in 2024

James Browning, first baby of 2024. He weights 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.(AnMed)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first baby of 2024 has been born at AnMed.

James Browning was born to mother Heather and father Matt Browning at 7:26 a.m. on Jan. 1st. The newborn weighed in at 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

James has four brothers and one sister. He is the first New Year’s baby to be born at AnMed since the Maternity Center was relocated from the AnMed North Campus to the AnMed Medical Center closer to the heart of the Anderson County community.

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

