North Carolina woman wins $1 million in NYE Powerball promotion

Pamela Bradshaw
Pamela Bradshaw(Powerball)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WITN) - A woman from North Carolina is starting off the year with a huge chunk of change thanks to Powerball.

Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” contest.

Bradshaw learned she was the winner during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seascrest 2024.”

Bradshaw’s win marks the second year in a row that a North Carolinian has won $1 million during the New Year’s Eve promotion.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing on WITN could make someone even richer as the jackpot is currently sitting at $810 million.

