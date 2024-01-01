Prisma no longer in network for UnitedHealthcare insurance plans

Prisma and UnitedHealthcare failed to reach an agreement on contract negotiations by the end of 2023.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After they failed to reach an agreement by the end of the year, South Carolina’s largest healthcare system Prisma Health is out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare as of Monday.

No deal was reached after months of heated negotiations.

Prisma Health accused UnitedHealthcare of failing to recognize the “extraordinary inflationary cost” the system is incurring. UnitedHealthcare argued a 24 percent price hike demanded by Prisma was “outlandish” and said the organization did not counter their last proposal.

Below is a statement from UnitedHealthcare:

“Prisma Health did not counter our Dec. 27 proposal and allowed our contract to expire. Throughout our negotiation Prisma maintained its demands for outlandish price hikes that would have made its hospitals nearly 25% higher cost than the Columbia and Greenville market averages and its physicians nearly 50% higher cost in those markets. While we remain open to continued discussions should Prisma provide a proposal that’s affordable for consumers and employers, our focus now is on ensuring South Carolinians have access to the care they need through either continuity of care or a seamless transition to a new provider.”

FOX Carolina has reached out to Prisma for comment. We are awaiting a response.

UnitedHealthcare said some customers in the middle of treatment with a Prisma Health provider, such as pregnant women or patients in active cancer treatment, may be eligible for continuity of care.

