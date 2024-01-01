Recalled Applesauce still on shelves in December despite growing cases of lead poisoning, FDA said

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Jan. 1, 2024
GREENVILLE (FOX Carolina) - Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on December 13th, that certain pouches sold at Dollar Tree Stores, in multiple states, may be linked to lead poisoning.

The agency said they received another report on December 19th, that some products may still be on the shelves at Family Dollar as well.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is also investigating the outbreak. They’ve received 251 various reports from health departments across 34 states.

